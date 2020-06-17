South Carolina surpassed 20,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesday after state health authorities confirmed 577 new COVID-19 cases.
Six of the new cases are in Aiken County, where 246 total cases and nine COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded by authorities as of June 17, and more testing is underway to better map the spread of the outbreak in Aiken.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers will be partnering with local and state agencies to provide free community testing to adults Thursday, June 18, on the city's Northside. Insurance and symptoms of illness are not required to get a free coronavirus test during the mobile clinic, though adults must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid S.C. state-issued identification to receive a test.
Ten deaths were confirmed Wednesday in nine elderly victims and one middle-aged victim, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. None were residents of Aiken County.
S.C. DHEC announced Wednesday that South Carolina will join 22 other states in publicly recording probable COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Probable cases are classified as patients who have not received test results yet, but have epidemiological evidence (such as close contact with a confirmed infected person) and clinical evidence (like coronavirus symptoms) of infection. Patients can also be considered a probable case if they have a positive coronavirus antibody test and either viral or epidemiological evidence of infection.
If a patient has died and their death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or significant contribution to death, but has not undergone confirmatory viral testing, they will be listed as a probable COVID-19 death.
Probable cases and deaths will not be counted as official COVID-19 deaths or cases until they are confirmed via a viral test. DHEC is currently investigating zero probable deaths and five probable cases, none of which are in Aiken County.
Coronavirus testing is continuing throughout the state, which has logged over 300,000 tests since the outbreak began.
Thursday's clinic in Aiken will be the second one offered in Aiken County through Aiken Regional and DHEC. A previous clinic was held in Graniteville and served over 300 people, according to the hospital.
“These two free, community testing sites are just another step to combating COVID-19 in and around Aiken County,” said Jim O’Loughlin, CEO of Aiken Regional Medical Centers, in an email. “We hope to be able to provide additional free, community testing sites in the future, as our community sees the need.”
No appointments are needed to schedule a coronavirus test during the clinic on Thursday. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Walk-ups will be accepted in a separate tent; those who drive through the site will be instructed to enter on the parking lot's Rutland Drive entrance.
The hospital has confirmed 44 cases of coronavirus in Aiken County. Four patients have died at Aiken Regional from coronavirus-related complications, according to the hospital.