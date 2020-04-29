S.C. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Wednesday that a coronavirus task force is gathering to address distance learning obstacles in the state's public school system.
The task force, called AccelerateED, will host its first meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at 10 a.m. and will be live streamed on ed.sc.gov.
The task force, which is comprised of 12 core members of educators and administrators from the K-12 public school system, will also address any coronavirus protocols or cancellations for summer camps and other activities.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to the operation of South Carolina's public school system," said Spearman in a news release. "We know that the virus has the potential to cause disruptions over the summer and into the next school year …The task force convened today brings together some of our state's brightest and most innovative thinkers, and I look forward to seeing the recommendations they make to move our state's education system forward."
Spearman first announced her intention of convening a task force for coronavirus distance learning obstacles earlier this month during a press briefing.
In addition to tackling distance learning and summer activities, the group will also provide input if COVID-19 is still disrupting daily life by August.
Also on Wednesday, state health authorities confirmed an additional 130 coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths across South Carolina.
None of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in Aiken County residents. Five of the new deaths were middle-aged people and six were elderly.
More than 200 people, including six Aiken County residents, have now died in South Carolina from coronavirus, and more than 5,800 people have been diagnosed with it in S.C.
Three of the new cases confirmed on Wednesday are in Aiken County and three are in Edgefield County.
Aiken County currently has 97 confirmed coronavirus cases. Edgefield County has had 27 cases and one COVID-19 related death.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers confirmed rapid-response coronavirus testing kits issued by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control are now in use at the hospital. The devices can deliver coronavirus results within 20 minutes.
“Due to the limited amount of testing kits received with the unit, we are unable to offer universal testing to the community at this point in time,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “We will reserve the few testing kits by prioritizing usage for patients with urgent medical needs, medical staff and associates until testing kits become more readily available.”
Aiken Regional will swab patients prior to elective procedures being performed at the hospital.
On Friday, Goodwill is set to join the growing list of businesses re-opening after being closed for weeks by executive orders issued from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Goodwill stores across the CSRA, including Aiken County, will be re-opening May 1. The stores will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. all week; social distancing protocols, including building capacity limits, will be in effect.
Goodwill is also collecting donations of canned goods for local food banks, according to a recent press release.
“In compliance with the ‘Shelter in Place’ order, we made the difficult decision to close our stores in order to make the right plans, and take the right steps to safely operate as an essential business,” said Goodwill CEO and President James Stiff in a news release. “We took this time to thoroughly disinfect every store and implement our new safety procedures before reopening on Friday. Our team has been learning best practice ideas from autonomous sister Goodwills in Savannah, Greenville and Charleston, who reopened in April.”
Several donations to help offset coronavirus impact have also been distributed to local charities and other organizations this week.
United Way of the CSRA and the Community Foundation for the CSRA announced a total of $170,000 is being distributed among several local organizations, including the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County.
Aiken Technical College received $2,500 for its Student Emergency Support Fund from a Wells Fargo donation.