The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus continues to grow in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday there are 512 new cases, a new daily record, and seven additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the Palmetto State to 13,916 and those who have died from it to 545.
Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Horry (2), Florence (1), Lexington (1), Chesterfield (1) and Cherokee (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Greenwood County.
Aiken County had one new case and Barnwell County had two. That brings Aiken County's total to 217 coronavirus cases confirmed by DHEC. Of those diagnosed in Aiken County, eight have died.
The number of new cases by county are:
Aiken (1), Abbeville (2), Anderson (7), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (6), Calhoun (1), Charleston (39), Cherokee (17), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (2) Colleton (5), Darlington (9), Dillon (8), Dorchester (9), Fairfield (7), Florence (8), Georgetown (1), Greenville (80), Greenwood (12), Hampton (2), Horry (33), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (12), Laurens (7), Lee (1), Lexington (47), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (4), Richland (57), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (42), Sumter (23), Union (1), Williamsburg (2) and York (13).
Health authorities say evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else, DHEC said.
The agency recommends the following steps South Carolinians can take to protect themselves and others:
• Practicing social distancing.
• Wearing a mask in public.
• Avoiding group gatherings.
• Regularly washing your hands.
• Staying home if sick.
As of June 5, a total of 241,088 tests have been conducted in the state by public and private labs. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested statewide June 5 was 5,536 and the percent positive was 9.2%.