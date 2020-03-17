S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday ordered bars and restaurants statewide to cease dine-in services as of Wednesday morning.
Takeout and curbside delivery is allowed and encouraged, the Republican governor noted at a public briefing.
McMaster also on Tuesday announced the prohibition of events with 50 or more people in any state-, county-, city- or publicly owned facility.
Similar restrictions have been enacted in other states across the country.
"We know this is a dislocation," he said. "We know a lot of these things are going to cause problems for businesses, but the enemy we face ... is bigger than any sort of irritation or inconvenience that any of us could have."
McMaster's actions Tuesday evening represent a sweeping and escalating effort aimed at halting — or at least impeding — the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Palmetto State. The governor over the weekend ordered all public schools, universities and colleges to close through the end of March.
Forty-seven cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the 2019 coronavirus, were reported in South Carolina as of Tuesday evening. That's a noticeable uptick compared to Monday. Nearby Georgia has reported more than 140 cases.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's public health lab has so far run more than 450 tests.
Still, no cases have been reported in Aiken County. Both Aiken County and city governments have declared states of emergency in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state," Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician consultant, said in a statement. "This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously."
David Poplin, who established family-owned What's Cookin' Downtown in Aiken years ago, on Tuesday said McMaster's order is a "bump in the road for us."
Poplin foresees some loss because of the government-required mothballing — but nothing too drastic. The eatery already has a successful to-go, carryout and catering business.
"Yeah, there's going to be an economic impact, of course," he said in a brief phone interview. "But being a small business owner, you have to be able to roll with the punches."
Symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough, shortness of breath — are similar to the flu and can take two weeks to develop in some cases.
Staff writer Shiann Sivell contributed to this report.