State health officials are urging South Carolinians to continue practicing social distancing protocols as public focus shifts away from the COVID-19 pandemic, warning that the danger of the outbreak is far from over.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the S.C. Hospital Association, the S.C. Medical Association and the S.C. Office of Rural Health "strongly" urged all state residents to continue social distancing and wearing face masks while in public.
"There is rapidly growing medical evidence that the use of face masks, along with social distancing, can greatly reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus in public spaces and places where people at higher risk of severe illness and death from this virus are likely to be present," the statement reads. "We must all commit to wearing face masks in public spaces – if we all wear them, we’ll all be protected."
The statement asked state residents to help with "protecting the lives of all South Carolinians," by continuing to wear masks and stay 6 feet away from others whenever possible.
On Tuesday, DHEC announced an additional 2,956 people in S.C. were tested for coronavirus. Almost 15% of the cases – 434 individuals – tested positive, including one person in Aiken County. This brings the state's total COVID-19 case count to 15,228.
This is a significant increase in the percent of positive cases reported from last week, according to DHEC data. The highest positive percent of cases reported last week was 9.2%.
According to the agency, a low percentage of positive cases may indicate a low spread of disease in the community. A higher percentage may mean COVID-19 is circulating more widely.
On Tuesday, DHEC also confirmed 11 new coronavirus-related deaths. None of the individuals were from Aiken County.
Five of the victims were elderly, according to DHEC. The ages of the remaining six victims haven't been released.
S.C. DHEC is currently reporting 213 coronavirus cases in Aiken County as of Tuesday. The agency previously reported a slightly higher number of cases (217 cases) in Aiken County.
"There are various reasons why historical data changes: a large change can be because a private lab had a delay in reporting testing numbers to us for a particular day, or small changes can be because we learn new information about cases that alters how they were previously reported out," said Laura Renwick, of DHEC Media Relations, in an email. "We report cases and deaths based on individuals' county and ZIP code of residence as it is known to us at the time, and if we learn through our follow-up investigations that an individual was actually a resident of different county or state, we update that information in our online data to be as accurate as possible."