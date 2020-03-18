Testing for COVID-19 can be done through urgent care physicians and minute clinics in pharmacies in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The Aiken Standard previously reported testing for coronavirus could only be referred through a primary care physician; however, Laura Renwick, of DHEC's Media Relations team, said Wednesday afternoon that urgent care facilities and minute clinics can take samples from patients and send them to labs for testing for COVID-19.
Renwick also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the parameters for who can refer patients for coronavirus testing.
Previously, all testing had to be determined through DHEC. Renwick said the agency would take a patient's symptoms and travel history under consideration before granting authority for a test to be administered.
Renwick said the CDC is now allowing physicians to order a COVID-19 test for patients "at their discretion."
Testing for COVID-19 can be requested by a physician through a minute clinic in pharmacies, urgent care facilities, a primary care doctor, or through a telehealth screening.
Telehealth services are available to evaluate patients who don't have a primary care physician, without patients having to leave their homes. If physicians determine through telehealth services that a patient needs to be tested for COVID-19, the patient will be instructed where to go for testing, according to a press release from DHEC.
Telehealth services are provided through MUSC, Roper St. Francis, Prisma Health, and McLeod Telehealth. To learn more about these services, visit scdhec.gov.
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.