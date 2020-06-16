South Carolina's coronavirus case count jumped yet again Tuesday after state health authorities confirmed almost 600 new COVID-19 cases.
Six of the new cases are in Aiken County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. One case also was confirmed in Barnwell County.
Although no new coronavirus-related deaths were announced in Aiken County, five deaths were confirmed in other parts of the state Tuesday. Three of the victims were elderly and two were middle-aged, according to a DHEC new release.
"This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 19,990 and those who have died to 607," according to the release.
Aiken County's coronavirus tally stands at 240 confirmed cases and nine deaths as of June 16, according to DHEC.
About 14% of cases (595 cases) from the most recent batch of testing were positive. DHEC has been closely monitoring the daily percent of positive cases, as an increasing percent positive may indicate disease prevalence is increasing in S.C. communities.
Over 570 people are currently hospitalized across South Carolina for either having COVID-19 or are under investigation for having the virus.
Although the vast majority of coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in senior citizens, the age group with the most diagnosed cases in S.C. are residents aged 21-30, according to S.C. DHEC. This age group accounts for 17% of all the state's diagnosed coronavirus cases.
Children under 11 account for only 3% of the state's COVID-19 cases, according to the data.
The pandemic continues to disproportionately affect people of color in South Carolina. African-Americans make up more than half of the state's coronavirus deaths, despite accounting for less than 30% of the state's population.
DHEC is currently listing 173 permanent testing facilities across the state for coronavirus. Two of the sites listed are in Aiken County; CVS Pharmacy in North Augusta, and HopeHealth Aiken.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers is also awaiting COVID-19 test results for patients, the hospital said Monday.
Aiken Regional is partnering with DHEC to offer a mobile testing unit to the community for free this week.
A free testing clinic will be offered Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the old Bi-Lo location at 1151 York St. Health insurance or COVID-19 symptoms are not required to receive a free COVID-19 test at the clinic.