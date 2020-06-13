South Carolina approached 18,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as hundreds of new cases were logged in a 24-hour period.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday afternoon reported 770 additional cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including three in Aiken County and one in neighboring Edgefield County.
More than 220 cases have been confirmed in Aiken County, according to DHEC data, which is often revised or updated. Thirty-two cases had been confirmed at the Savannah River Site as of Friday morning; nine were active.
Statewide, nearly 5,800 people were tested for COVID-19 on Friday. A little more than 13% of the tests returned positive.
More than 200,000 tests have been run in the Palmetto State since the onset of the pandemic.
In the same Saturday afternoon announcement, the state health department said six more virus-related deaths had occurred. Four elderly people died across Cherokee, Darlington, Greenville and Richland counties. Two middle-aged people died across Greenville and Horry counties.
Nine deaths have been recorded in Aiken County. The latest death here was disclosed Friday.
As the case count in South Carolina continues to mount, health officials emphasized the importance of physical distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding group gatherings, regular hand washing and staying home when needed.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue and aches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.