The S.C. National Guard is teaming up with Golden Harvest Food Bank to assist with coronavirus response efforts to combat hunger in Aiken County and other parts of South Carolina.
The guard's assistance comes at a critical time for Golden Harvest. The food bank has seen calls for food assistance triple since the coronavirus outbreak reached the Aiken area. In the past month, the food bank distributed over 1.1 million meals to families in need, but they have far less assistance than usual due to social distancing protocols, which have been put in place to limit the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak among their staff and volunteers.
“Our volunteer program is still on hold due to safety concerns,” said Golden Harvest Executive Director Amy Breitmann in a news release. “That means our staff has had to get creative to serve more people with fewer hands. This new help from the South Carolina National Guard brings fresh energy to our team at a critical time.”
Currently, five guard members are lending their assistance at the food bank's Aiken warehouse on Capital Drive, and will be stationed there until late May.
Among their tasks, the guard members will help pack emergency food boxes for Golden Harvest's no-contact Mobile Markets that are underway in six South Carolina counties, including Aiken County. These mobile markets can serve up to 300 families facing hunger at a time.
"We understand there is an increased need for support to the citizens of South Carolina and for the organizations that work to provide food to community members impacted by the current situation," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. "The South Carolina National Guard is a community-based organization and we're proud to be able to assist where needed, such as providing support to the Golden Harvest Food Bank with packaging and distributing food boxes. We're in this situation together, and the South Carolina National Guard is prepared to support the needs of the state throughout the duration of the COVID-19 response efforts."
For more info about Golden Harvest Food Bank's COVID-19 response efforts, including how to help and how to get help, visit goldenharvest.org.