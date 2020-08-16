With the 2020 presidential election set to happen in the age of COVID-19, the South Carolina Legislature is considering making changes to absentee voting.
The state currently does not allow no-excuse absentee voting, but the South Carolina State Election Commission is recommending changes for this year's election to the General Assembly so the election can be conducted "safely and securely."
In a letter sent to lawmakers on July 17, the commission made a number of recommendations:
- All voters be able to vote absentee.
- Absentee ballots don't have to be witnessed.
- Curbside voting be allowed to take place at designated locations instead of at every polling place.
- Election officials be provided with more time to process absentee ballots or extend the date in which counties must certify the results of the election.
Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, said in an email that "the best approach to maximizing opportunities to vote in the general election are being discussed and evaluated by legislators on a daily basis and will be resolved in September when we return to session."
Taylor noted that the General Assembly expanded absentee voting in June for the primary election and said he expects a similar solution for November.
"Fortunately, DHEC’s tracking of COVID-19 shows the spread of the virus is on a downward trajectory in South Carolina with the peak being several weeks ago," said Taylor. "Hopefully, by Election Day the spread of the coronavirus will be so reduced that many will feel safe casting their ballot in person. Regardless, those with health concerns should have the opportunity to vote absentee in safety.”
Absentee voting currently requires a voter to select an "excuse" from a list. The list can be found at scvotes.gov/absentee-voting and includes:
- Members of the Armed Forces and their spouses and dependents.
- Members of the Merchant Marines and their spouses and dependents.
- Persons serving with the Red Cross or the United Service Organization outside of their country of residence and their spouses and dependents.
- Residents living overseas.
- Persons who are physically disabled.
- Students attending school outside of their county of residence and their spouses and dependents.
- Persons who can't vote on Election Day due to employment.
- Government employees serving outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents.
- Persons who will be on vacation on Election Day.
- Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day.
- Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period beforehand.
- Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial.
- Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election.
- Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons.
- Certified poll watchers, poll managers and county election officials working on Election Day.
- Residents 65 years or older.
Applications for absentee ballots must be received by Friday, Oct. 30 – at least four days before Election Day, Nov. 3 – and the completed ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to count.
While there have been concerns raised about the U.S. Postal Service's ability to handle the spike of mail-in ballots, Carol Hunt, a strategic communications specialist with the USPS, said that the agency is "highly focused on our public service mission to provide prompt, reliable, and efficient service to every person and business in this country, and to remain a part of the nation’s critical infrastructure."
"However, changes must be made, and we will refocus on all of the items within our control, and propose changes to some that are not, in order to ensure that we will be able to continue to fulfill our universal service obligation to all of America," Hunt said.
For residents who are not yet registered to vote, they must do so by Friday, Oct. 2, which is 30 days before Election Day.
For more information on voting in South Carolina, visit scvotes.gov.