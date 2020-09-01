The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday that it will begin providing twice-weekly reports on the number of COVID-19 cases in students and staff at the state's public and private schools this week.
These reports will be updated on DHEC's website on Tuesday and Friday afternoons, with the first one coming Friday. The reports will include both cumulative and rolling 30-day counts.
DHEC noted that this reporting doesn't mean that the student or staff member contracted the virus at school and that only "individuals who physically attend school on a regular basis" will be counted, according to a news release. This does not include sports coaches, kitchen staff, or custodial or maintenance workers.
To view the school cases lists, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.
DHEC confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 754 cases across the rest of the state Tuesday.
The department confirmed 37 deaths across the state, including one in Aiken County. The Aiken County death occurred on Aug. 27, and the victim was elderly.
There was also a confirmed death in Barnwell County occurring on Aug. 25. The victim was elderly.
Of the other victims, 31 were elderly and four were middle-aged. The deaths occurred between July 25 and Aug. 31.
DHEC is also investigating 31 new probable cases in the state, including one in Aiken County.
Also on Tuesday, Edgefield County had one confirmed case. Barnwell County had no new cases.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 2,175 as of Tuesday with 57 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 3,396, and the percent positive was 22.4%.
As of Tuesday, about 72.39% of ICU beds in South Carolina are occupied.
There are 894 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 141 of those patients are on ventilators.
DHEC said testing for COVID-19 is important because it can identify people who are infected with the virus. If they have symptoms, they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected.
DHEC is working to make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 254 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 with new testing events added regularly.
A free mobile testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.