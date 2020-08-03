State health authorities confirmed an additional 1,105 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina on Monday, including 10 new cases in Aiken County.
Three new cases were confirmed in Edgefield County and 29 new cases were confirmed in Barnwell County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
On Monday, Aug. 3, the agency also confirmed a new coronavirus-related death in Aiken County. The victim was elderly and died Aug. 1, according to a news release.
DHEC is also investigating two other deaths in Aiken County for coronavirus-related causes that occurred within the past five days. One of the victims, who died July 30, is listed as middle-aged. The other victim, who is of unknown age, died July 29, according to DHEC.
A total of 11 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed statewide by DHEC Monday, including the elderly victim in Aiken County. Over 1,700 people have died from coronavirus-related causes since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in South Carolina in March this year, according to DHEC. Of those victims, 22 lived in Aiken County.
As of Aug. 3, there are 1,401 people hospitalized in South Carolina for coronavirus-related issues. About one-fourth of ICU hospital beds across the state are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The age group with the largest amount of reported COVID-19 cases continues to be young adults aged 21-30, while African Americans in South Carolina continue to account for a disproportionate amount of both illnesses and deaths, according to DHEC data. Only 27% of the state's population identify as African American, yet Blacks account for more than a third of the state's COVID-19 cases and 40% of coronavirus-related deaths.
Men are also disproportionately affected by COVID-19 mortality. More than half the state's coronavirus-related deaths occurred in male patients, but men only account for 44% of the state's confirmed coronavirus cases compared to women.