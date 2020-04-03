On Friday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered state health authorities to disclose more information about coronavirus case locations.
The S.C. Department of Environmental Control will now publicly disclose daily information about cases by ZIP code, and estimate the amount of infected people who have not been tested for COVID-19 in each zip code, McMaster said.
"Providing this non-identifying information violates no state or federal privacy laws and is in the public’s interest. It is my hope this disclosure will reinforce to South Carolinians the seriousness and dire necessity of staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19," reads the governor's statement, which was posted on Twitter on Friday morning.
No shelter in place order or further business closings have been ordered for the state of South Carolina.
S.C. DHEC officials previously stated such information, such as location specifics of coronavirus cases, would not be divulged out of concern that it would lead South Carolinians to modify social distancing behavior out of the assumption that areas without reported cases don't have coronavirus spread.
McMaster did not say when this information would become publicly available.
As of Friday, S.C. DHEC does not have the exact number of cases in each ZIP code posted on its website. No further details have currently been given on how DHEC will estimate how many unconfirmed cases are in each zip code area across the state.
