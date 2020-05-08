The ban on indoor dining services at all South Carolina dining facilities put in place to help limit the spread of coronavirus will be partially lifted beginning at the start of next week, according to state officials.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced during a press briefing Friday that restaurants could begin serving customers indoors on Monday though social distancing guidelines and special protocols will still be in place at all dining facilities.
No other businesses are being reopened at this time.
Due to the large size of its restaurant, at Mellow Mushroom of Aiken plans to mirror the same model her staff has had for outside dining by overstaffing the front of the house with only two to three tables a server, manager Ashley Mason said.
Mason said that, if needed, they will refuse to seat customers if there are too many people in the restaurant.
"We're going to be adhering to all the stipulations put in place … and we're going to practice our best judgment," Mason said.
For Apizza di Napoli on Silver Bluff Road, Monday will allow staff an extra day to plan for inside dining reopening since the business is closed.
Owner Cliff Garzzillo said he's already planning to seat guests at every other booth and table, and is also experimenting with the idea of putting a curtain up between booths for better separation.
"We'll have to see what the health requirements are, and be sure that they are within CDC guidelines," Garzzillo said.
State health authorities also confirmed an additional 238 coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total confirmed cases up to 7,367.
Three of the new cases are in Aiken County, where 112 cases have been confirmed as of May 8, along with six COVID-19 related deaths, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
An additional four people – all elderly – have died from coronavirus, DHEC announced Friday. None of the new deaths occurred in Aiken County.
Statewide, 320 people have died from coronavirus complications, according to DHEC.
AccelerateSC, a task force McMaster created to help restart the state's stalling economy during the COVID-19 outbreak, has put together a list of guidelines for how restaurants can reopen indoor dining.
These new guidelines include:
• Only allow 50% of posted occupancy inside, as determined by fire marshals.
• Tables should be spaced 6-8 feet apart.
• Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.
• Additional guidance for health checks for all employees.
• Table condiments must be provided only upon request.
• Single-use cleaning supplies should be used.
McMaster said these are "recommendations" for restaurants to follow. However, if there is "dangerous conduct" taking place, then he expects businesses will use common sense and "say something and do something about it."
Law enforcement can also intervene in such circumstances, McMaster said.
McMaster also announced he would lift all remaining restrictions on boating activities in the state. However, he said law enforcement still maintains the authority to arrest and give criminal charges to groups of three or more people who cause threats to public health during the ongoing outbreak.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said there is still a level of risk for the virus to spread in settings such as restaurants.
"There is concern the virus will spread if people don't practice social distancing," Bell said. "There remains to be a risk as long as we see continued spread of the virus in the community."
Bell said the only way to start containing the virus is for the state to “drastically” increase its per capita testing.
According to McMaster, increased testing will begin this month as more testing supplies are shipped to South Carolina.
The ultimate goal, Bell said, is for the state to test at least 2% of its population per month – approximately 110,000 people.
Bell said increased testing would be provided to some underserved communities, such as rural areas, and those particularly at risk, such as nursing homes and healthcare workers.
Staff writer Shiann Sivell contributed to this article.