S.C. Gov. McMaster issued two new executive orders Friday that expanded nonessential business closures and will suspend short-term rentals to travelers from coronavirus hot spots.
During a press briefing, McMaster said short-term rental businesses, such as hotels and AirBnB, should not accept persons from "coronavirus hotspots," which will be determined by CDC guidelines. That order will go into effect immediately, and exceptions will be made for some essential personnel, such as military service members.
Additional nonessential businesses that will be closed under a separate executive order include: furniture stores, jewelry stores, retail stores such as clothing and shoe stores, florists, sporting goods stores, book, craft and music stores, leather goods stores and home furnishing stores.
The nonessential business closures will go into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.
No shelter in place order has been issued for South Carolina.
McMaster said such an order is not necessary at this time given South Carolina's resources, infection rate and population, and that the approach state officials were taking to the virus is as "aggressive" as the situation requires.
On Friday, 147 additional coronavirus cases were confirmed across the state; none were in Aiken County but one was reported in Edgefield County.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also confirmed three additional deaths from the virus on Friday. The patients were elderly with underlying health conditions. Two lived in Richland County, and the other lived in Greenville County.
The state's total cases have topped 1,700. Every South Carolina county has confirmed cases.
During the press briefing Friday, DHEC officials said their public health lab is anticipating a potential shortage in reagents necessary for COVID-19 testing in the coming days. This may create a backlog of cases waiting to be tested at both private and public labs.