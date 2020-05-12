More than a dozen state attorneys general, including South Carolina's Alan Wilson and Georgia's Christopher Carr, are calling on Congress to hold China's feet to the fire and investigate the eastern country's role in the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus.
Congressional hearings are needed, the 17 officials collectively said in a May 9 letter, and "are critical to our nation's understanding of the origins of COVID-19 and efforts by" Beijing to obfuscate and deceive.
"In what Secretary of State (Mike) Pompeo has described as a 'classic communist disinformation effort,' the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last 6 months," reads the letter, which was sent to the leadership of the House and Senate foreign affairs committees as well as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, among others.
The succinct letter – a total of four paragraphs – suggests a slew of the signatory states might sue China's government. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt already has.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, alleges "Chinese authorities" deceived the public, suppressed information, arrested whistleblowers, destroyed key medical research and, more broadly, enabled a pandemic that was "unnecessary and preventable."
Missouri's case names nine defendants. An announcement from Schmitt's office described the move as "historical."
"We must all hold China accountable for the devastation and destruction caused by COVID-19," the 17 attorneys general said in their May 9 letter. "Tens of thousands have died from the virus and millions have lost their jobs. Countless businesses, both big and small, will perish and our states will grapple with tough economic decisions for years to come."
More than 1.3 million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported in the U.S. As of Tuesday morning, 7,792 cases have been logged in South Carolina, including 119 in Aiken County.
The proliferation of the 2019 coronavirus – which emerged in and around Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province – has underlined an already fraught U.S.-China relationship. President Donald Trump and lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have launched a flurry of attacks on the country, sometimes verbally, sometimes on Twitter and sometimes via legislation.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, Missouri and New York Republicans, have called for an "international investigation" into China's alleged misdeeds and cover-ups, and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican at the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has said he has "just about had it with the Chinese," citing previous pandemics.
"A long conversation with China," the senator said earlier this year, is due.