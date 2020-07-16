More information on coronavirus deaths is being made public after state health authorities confirmed delays with information gathering has led to some significant spikes in the number of coronavirus deaths being reported daily in South Carolina.
S.C. DHEC will make the date of each COVID-19 related death public after 69 deaths – the largest daily increase reported as of July 16 in South Carolina – were confirmed Thursday. The agency believes making more information available about reporting these deaths and the time they occur will allow for a more accurate representation of the pandemic's impact on South Carolina.
According to S.C. DHEC, delays in reporting deaths are "often attributed to ensuring the death is accurately reported based on the most up-to-date federal guidance for determining a COVID-19-related death."
In total, the agency reported 69 new deaths Thursday, three new probable deaths (which are being investigated), and a total of 1,842 new coronavirus cases, including 32 cases in Aiken County.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 294 of Aiken County's coronavirus cases and seven deaths, according to the hospital.
Over 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths have officially been reported in South Carolina as of July 16, including 12 deaths in Aiken County.
According to S.C. DHEC, the cause of death is determined by a medical certifier or a corner and then reported to S.C. DHEC. Cause of death may take longer to determine if the victims had numerous health conditions, especially during the current pandemic.
Delays have also been attributed to some deaths being underreported by the responsible parties. Earlier in April, S.C. DHEC discovered 29 coronavirus-related deaths had gone unreported to the agency after cross-referencing medical information.
S.C. DHEC now implements a cross analysis of death information reported to the agency with the information listed on patients' official death certificates in an effort to prevent deaths from being underreported.
Aside from death information, S.C. DHEC has also increased daily reporting of hospitalizations. Over 1,570 people across the state are hospitalized due to coronavirus-related issues, and 214 were on ventilators as of July 16.
Over 21% of Thursday's test results were positive for coronavirus. New cases were also reported in Edgefield County (six) and Barnwell County (13) on Thursday.