State health authorities confirmed 20 new deaths from coronavirus Wednesday - the largest number of deaths reported since the state's outbreak began.
The majority of the deaths occurred in elderly patients. Three of the victims were middle-aged.
None were residents of Aiken County.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also confirmed 207 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including three in Aiken County.
Six nursing homes in Aiken County will receive free coronavirus testing from DHEC, the agency said. Testing in nursing homes, which will be administered to all residents and staff, is part of the agency's initiative to limit or track outbreaks in facilities where viruses like COVID-19 can spread quickly.
The six facilities in Aiken County that will receive testing by the end of the month are: Pruitt Health of Aiken, Pruitt Health in North Augusta, NHC Healthcare of North Augusta, Pepper Hill Rehab and Nursing Center, Anchor Health and Rehabilitation, and Carlyle Nursing Home of Aiken.
Only nursing homes – not all senior living facilities – are being tested.
Aside from nursing home testing, large-scale community-wide testing events have not yet occurred in Aiken County, though DHEC has been scheduling mobile testing units for the public in other counties.
DHEC has been partnering with local organizations to increase outreach testing in rural and underserved communities. Edgefield County's testing was done in partnership with Self Regional Healthcare.
"... If an organization is holding a testing event or would like to partner with DHEC for an event, they can reach out to us at covid19testing@dhec.sc.gov," reads an email from a DHEC State Emergency Response Team member.
Overall, 10,623 people in S.C. have tested positive for COVID-19, of which 466 have died. Aiken County has confirmed 184 cases and seven deaths.
More than 181,000 tests have been conducted by by private and public labs, DHEC said.