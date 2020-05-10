South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and two of those are in Aiken County.
One additional person in the Palmetto State has died of COVID-19, an elderly person in Marion County.
Aiken County has seen 118 cases out of the statewide 7,653 confirmed cases. Of the state’s 331 deaths, six have been in Aiken County.
There will be free COVID-19 mobile and pop-up testing clinics across the state in the coming weeks via partnership between DHEC and community organizations. None are currently scheduled for Aiken County, but there are two scheduled for Edgefield County in Johnston, according to DHEC’s website.
On May 20 and 21, testing will be available at Johnston Elementary School at 514 Lee Street.
Testing will be from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on May 20, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 21.
In Edgefield County, there have been 39 confirmed cases and two deaths. Barnwell County has seen 33 confirmed cases and no deaths.
In neighboring Georgia, there have been a total of 33,454 confirmed cases. Of those, 447 are in Richmond County and 183 are in Columbia County.
Restaurants in South Carolina will be able to reopen their dine-in services on Monday but with some restrictions established by S.C. governor Henry McMaster.
Restaurants that open must only allow 50% of their posted occupancy inside, as determined by fire marshals.
Other restaurant guidelines include:
- Tables should be spaced 6-8 feet apart.
- Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.
- Additional guidance for health checks for all employees.
- Social distancing guidance for employees and customers.