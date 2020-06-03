Eleven seniors from Aiken County graduated during a virtual commencement ceremony Friday from the South Carolina Connections Academy.
The students are as follows:
• Piper Adams
• Dana Alexander
• Akayla Bergeron
• Lyndon Crews
• Sydney Icenhour
• Adrian Rivera-Allende
• Johnathan Seward
• Destiny Thomas
• Makenzie Tibbs
• Sara Tisdale
• Asiyah Salam
The South Carolina Connections Academy is a tuition-free, high-quality, highly accountable online public school serving students in grades K-12 across the state, according to a news release from the Academy.
During the virtual ceremony, 585 seniors received their diplomas.
The graduates who plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities are headed to schools including Boston College, U.S. Naval Academy, Harvard University Erskine College and others. The graduating class earned more than $1 million in scholarship funds.
“We are incredibly proud of our graduates this year who despite these challenging times have remained dedicated to finishing their school year strong,” said Joshua Kitchens, the executive director at South Carolina Connections Academy. “Our teachers and faculty at South Carolina Connections Academy are confident that the education our students received, which remained uninterrupted this last semester, paired with their determination, will lead to a successful future.”
South Carolina Connections Academy currently serves approximately 5,440 students, providing them with a complete school experience through opportunities to develop social and emotional skills in addition to critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration abilities so they’re prepared to succeed now and as they progress through college, career and life, according to the release. South Carolina Connections Academy’s scheduling flexibility allows students to arrange their daily schedule at times that work best for the whole family and benefit their ability to learn.