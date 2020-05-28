As statewide testing initiatives ramp up, state health authorities are hopeful the percent of positive coronavirus cases being revealed will more accurately reflect the amount of disease in communities.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Thursday another 156 positive coronavirus cases. That's 156 positive cases out of the 5,994 tests that were administered Wednesday, DHEC said.
If the percent of positive cases overall remains low, a higher number of confirmed coronavirus cases "may" be a result of increased testing, DHEC said. Wednesday's testing revealed a 2.6% positive case rate.
"When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community," the agency said in a news release.
If the percent positive increases as testing increases, this may be a factor of a higher rate of community infection, DHEC said.
Also Thursday, four new cases were identified in Aiken County, two in Edgefield County and one in Barnwell County.
Aiken County now has a total of 189 confirmed coronavirus cases.
DHEC also confirmed four new deaths from COVID-19 complications on Thursday, bringing the state's total coronavirus death toll to 470 victims.
Seven of the victims who have died since the outbreak began were Aiken County residents. None of Thursday's victims, who were all elderly, were Aiken County residents.
As of May 28, private and public labs have conducted over 187,000 coronavirus tests in South Carolina. According to DHEC, 10,788 tests were positive for coronavirus.
For facilities in Aiken with on-site testing capabilities for COVID-19 screenings, visit scdhec.gov.