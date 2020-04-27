As a member of the accelerateSC task force, Greg Ryberg feels the urgency to get South Carolina’s economy back on its feet again after the coronavirus pandemic’s knockout punch.
“This problem, it really requires speedy action,” said the Aiken resident. “People are suffering. We don’t have time to wait.”
Gov. Henry McMaster announced plans April 16 to create accelerateSC. Its purpose is to provide immediate, intermediate and long-term recommendations for the development of an action plan to revitalize South Carolina’s battered financial system.
Four days later, McMaster provided more details about the advisory group, including the names of its more than two dozen volunteer members.
In addition to Ryberg, they include Greenville Mayor Knox White, Dr. David Cole, president of the Medical University of South Carolina, and Dr. Harris Pastides, who was the University of South Carolina’s president from 2008 until 2019.
James Burns, a Columbia-based partner in the law firm of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, is accelerateSC’s executive director.
“I was honored when the governor called me and asked me to be part of it,” Ryberg said. “I love South Carolina. I have called it my home for the last 43 years.”
Ryberg was a Republican state senator for 20 years. He also started an oil distributorship and convenience store business that had more than 50 stores by the time it was sold.
“I think it was probably because of my business background,” said Ryberg, when asked why he was chosen to be on the accelerateSC panel. “Getting people back to work is important and providing services in a safe manner for people who want them and need them is important to get us out of the situation that we are in today.”
McMaster’s plan to reinvigorate South Carolina’s economy has five components: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.
Ryberg and four other accelerateSC members are focusing on Resources. According to governor.sc.gov, they will be identifying the “process and appropriate metrics for disbursing federal funds” and ensuring the “transparency of all disbursed funds in consultation with appropriate stakeholders.”
The coordinating state agency for Resources is the Department of Administration, and its Executive Budget Office will be involved in that oversight.
The first meeting of accelerateSC took place April 23 in Columbia and other sessions will be held during the task force’s 30-day work period.
“It was at the University of South Carolina Visitor Center,” said Ryberg of the initial gathering. “We all ‘social distanced.’ We were six feet apart in an extremely large room.”
He and his colleagues listened to state officials such as Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
“There were presentations about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and there was a lot of information about what has happened relative to tourism and what has happened relative to people filing for unemployment,” Ryberg said. “We’ve had seven years of growth in tourism in South Carolina, and that has come to a screeching halt.”
After the meeting, Ryberg had a lot to think about.
“It was intense,” he said. “I don’t know if it was a motivator for anyone else, but it was a motivator for me to do what I can to see that we get out of this situation that we are in economically today. There wasn’t a lot of good news, but I have great hope because of this group. When I looked around the room and saw all the business and community leaders, along with the president of the Medical University of South Carolina I was thinking, ‘It doesn’t get any better than this.’ There were some extremely smart people there.”
Even so, their task is daunting.
More than 340,000 South Carolinians have filed unemployment insurance claims since mid-March, according to the latest figures provided by the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce.
Before then, the number of Palmetto State residents working reached a record high of 2,334,632.
“Being one of the 13 original colonies, South Carolina has had to overcome a lot of things in its history,” Ryberg said. “But this may be one of the biggest challenges yet. I’ve never seen anything like it myself. But the governor is extremely optimistic as is the lieutenant governor. And I don’t think the other people would have been at that meeting (April 23) if they weren’t optimistic and enthusiastic about being part of the solution. I also want to be part of that solution.”
Ryberg believes a variety of strategies will be needed to revive the Palmetto State’s economy.
“I don’t think there is any one key,” he said. “But I think a big part of the solution is the governor setting up this task force. He’s the driving force behind it, and I think it’s a fabulous idea. It will give him input from a diverse group of knowledgeable people that he can use to move us forward in a quicker manner.”
Ryberg and his Resources team members are scheduled to meet Thursday, April 30, in Columbia.
“I’m going to review the presentations that we had (on April 23) and make sure I am well-versed on them so I will be prepared,” said Ryberg, who also has been seeking additional information over the telephone.