BEECH ISLAND — The first patient pulled into the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at New Beginnings Ministries more than an hour before the scheduled start time of 8 a.m. Thursday.
By the end of its first hour, the clinic tested 233 patients, said Gigi Walker, chief operating officer at Rural Health Services.
The Beech Island event was one of three free COVID-19 testing clinics in Aiken County on Thursday morning. Staffed by 25 RHS employees and volunteers, the testing clinic ran from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tested a total of 316 people.
“We’ve been seeing people from all walks of life,” said Gail Diggs, Aiken City Council member and RHS director of outreach and community services. “…I think everybody is grateful that we are making this test available.”
One of those patients was Stanley Graham, 31, who said he was taking his third test for COVID-19 after having the virus for about a month.
Graham said he is moving around fine, and he hasn’t had any issues with breathing. His symptoms have included an on-and-off fever, watery eyes and an increased appetite.
Although Graham feels frustrated that it has taken so long for the virus to leave his system, he said he is glad his symptoms have been relatively mild.
“Thank God that I don’t have to be on a ventilator,” Graham said.
Not everyone at the testing site was experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Chloe Hammond and Sadie Morton, both 18, felt no signs of the illness, but decided to get tested together after some of their friends contracted the virus.
For the two teens, the testing process was quick, painless and easier than they expected.
“It was really easy,” Hammond said. “We were freaking out on the way.”
“Then once we got here, everybody was super nice and made us feel good about it,” Morton added.
To get tested for COVID-19, the patients first drove up to the sign-up area, then pulled around to the testing section, where they underwent a brief nasal swab. The patients remained inside their cars throughout the process.
RHS staff then took the completed tests across the parking lot to the Community Health Express, a bus that provides medical and dental services to local children during the school year. For the testing clinic, Walker said they used the bus to prepare the tests for lab processing.
Walker said the event was a collaboration between RHS, New Beginnings Ministries, United Way and community partners like Aiken Electric Co-Op.
Along with the RHS staff, a few high school students volunteered at the testing clinic to help everything run smoothly. Michael Craven, 17, said his tasks for the day included handing out drinks to staff members and running tests back and forth.
Craven, whose family works for RHS, said the most rewarding part of volunteering was “just helping out, getting all the thank yous. You know, ‘You’re doing such great work, we appreciate what you’re doing.’”
The community’s response to the event was very positive, Walker said.
“They have actually been excited that the service is being offered in this area, so they have been very happy to receive the services,” Walker said.
Rural Health Services’s next testing clinic will be Friday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave., New Ellenton. Patients must be 18 or older.