The Run United Half Marathon, 5K and Kid Run has been postponed to Oct. 10 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a post from organizers, the race was rescheduled "out of concern for the safety and well-being of everyone in our region."
Run United, which offers a Half Marathon, a 5K and a 1-mile fun run for kids, was originally scheduled for April 25. Aiken Electric Cooperative and Touchstone Energy are the presenting sponsors of Run United.
The annual event attracts hundreds of runners and proceeds are used to support the United Way of Aiken County.
For those who have already registered, there are a number of options, according to organizers:
• Automatically transfer your registration to Oct. 10. This option will be done automatically.
• If you are not able to participate due to the rescheduled date, a refund will be offered. This option will require you to send an email to rununited@aikenco-op.org stating you will not be able to participate due to the rescheduled date.
• If you are not able to participate and would like a credit applied towards the 10th anniversary race in 2021, email rununited@aikenco-op.org with 10th anniversary in the subject line. You will automatically be signed up for the 2021 race.
Registered participants and volunteers will receive additional information in the coming days.