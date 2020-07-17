Run United won’t be happening this year.
Aiken Electric Cooperative announced Friday the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the event because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The latest renewal originally was scheduled for April 25 and plans called for three races to be offered – a half marathon, a 5K and a fun run for children.
In mid-March, however, when COVID-19 began having a significant impact on day-to-day life in South Carolina, the ninth edition of Run United was postponed and moved to Oct. 10.
The recent decision to cancel was made “in the spirit of cautiousness and concern for everybody’s well-being,” said Aiken Electric Cooperative CEO Gary Stooksbury.
Even though Run United had been delayed until October, there still was concern that “the health of runners and our employees will remain at risk in the fall,” he added.
Aiken Electric Cooperative and Touchstone Energy are the presenting sponsors of Run United, which is a major fundraiser for the United Way of Aiken County.
In 2019, more than 800 people signed up to participate in Run United.
Last June, during a presentation ceremony in The Alley, the United Way received a check for $30,000 from the Aiken Electric Cooperative and Run United.
Donations in prior years include $21,000 in 2015, $23,000 in 2016, $25,000 in 2017 and $30,000 in 2018.
“Run United is always an amazing race that brings our community together to have fun and support our nonprofit partners,” said United Way President Sharon Rodgers. “We are so grateful to Aiken Electric Cooperative and generous sponsors for holding this wonderful annual event, and we are looking forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary on April 24, 2021. The health and welfare of everyone involved is our only concern this year, and we completely support the decision to cancel this year’s race. United we will win!”
People who registered for Run United in 2020 have three options:
• They can defer a registration to the 2021 edition of Run United. When registration opens for 2021, they will receive a VIP invitation to register at no cost.
• They can donate a registration fee to the United Way of Aiken County.
• They can request the refund of a registration fee.
Anyone who would like to defer a registration, donate a registration fee or request a refund should visit myevents.active.com/aec and then log in with the active.com account that was used to register for Run United.
Click on Change Category, select an option, click on Continue, verify the information that has been submitted and then click on Checkout.
“Run United is a beloved event in our city, county and state, and it is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved to cancel this year’s event,” said Keyatta Priester, Run United’s director and also the manager of community development for Aiken Electric Cooperative. “Clearly the course we needed to follow is from a health and safety perspective. We’re looking forward to next year ‘s event, celebrating our 10th anniversary of Run United and also a new year of hope. See you at the finish line April 24, 2021. It’s going to be epic!”