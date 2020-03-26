The doors are locked at Ruby Tuesday, and the restaurant apparently has shut down for good.
Small signs stating the following are posted at the eatery at 2285 Whiskey Road:
“This Ruby Tuesday location is closed. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused you.
“If you have any questions please visit rubytuesday.com and choose the 'Contact Us' option.
Thank you."
Ruby Tuesday in Aiken no longer is listed as one of the eatery’s locations at rubytuesday.com.
The only remaining Ruby Tuesday in Aiken County is at 1183 Knox Avenue in North Augusta.
Last week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all restaurants in the state to cease dine-in service because of the coronavirus pandemic.