Even though the Rotary Club of Aiken canceled its March 16, 23 and 30 meetings because of concerns about the novel coronavirus, the organization continues to be active in its efforts to assist others.
Using funds provided by Rotary, Newberry Hall prepared 160 meals in bags and delivered them Monday to the soup kitchen at the Salvation Army of Aiken’s shelter on Park Avenue.
At noon, Rotary members Sharon Rodgers, who is the president of the United Way of Aiken County, and Kim Enoch helped hand out the bags to the hungry people waiting in line outside the shelter.
The meals included cookies and three different kinds of wraps – ham, turkey and chicken salad.
A similar arrangement also has been made for March 30.
Lt. April Tiller of the Salvation Army said the agency is “absolutely” thankful for Rotary’s assistance because “it gets the awareness out that we need volunteers and we need food.
“We’ve gone from serving (meals to) somewhere like 60 people a day to 120, and the number is rising every day,” she continued. “As people start running out of food in their homes, they are going to look to the Salvation Army. We’re doing our best not to close our doors and to keep our staff extremely safe.”
Rotary’s generosity also is helping Newberry Hall, which has lost business because of event cancellations, including Rotary’s weekly Monday lunch meetings.
Earlier this month, President Trump asked Americans to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10, and Rotary realized that “would have a dramatic effect on the owners of Newberry Hall and their employees,” said Ellen Priest, the club’s president-elect.
“We wanted to not only helps this small business that has been so good to us,” she explained, “but also to help those in our community who might be struggling to find food and services at this time.”
Said Natalie Carlisle, who owns Newberry Hall with her husband, Patrick: “This gives us a chance to allow our staff to work, and we are grateful for that.”
In addition, Newberry Hall began selling heat-and-eat meals for two or four people to the public on a pickup basis on Monday and will offer them again Thursday.
“We’re trying to do what we can to keep our staff coming in and having hours,” said Carlisle, who hopes Newberry Hall will be able to continue selling the meals on a regular basis beyond this week.
“Service Above Self” is Rotary International’s principal motto.
“It is our hope to take this moment of social distancing to come together as a community,” said Rotary Club of Aiken President John Lindsay. “As Rotarians, we celebrate our enduring human spirit to face whatever comes next with goodwill for all concerned.”