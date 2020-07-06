In the midst of a global pandemic, civil unrest, economic struggles and political polarization, newspapers are important sources of information.
“Through it all, America’s newspapers are still there. They’re still telling you the stories that you need to know,” Bill Rogers told the Rotary Club of Aiken during a virtual meeting of the organization Monday.
Rogers is the executive director of the South Carolina Press Association.
“There are lots and lots of cries of fake news these days,” he said. “But honestly, I believe people are not aiming those cries at the newspapers in South Carolina. Newspapers in South Carolina aren’t printing fake news. They are trying to do their best to tell people what’s going on in their communities and in the world. They’ve never been needed more than they are right now.”
In newspapers, according to Rogers, the line between news and opinion generally is clearer than it is on television.
“They (newspapers) have an editorial page that is labeled, and they put their editorial comments on the page,” he said. “(There also are) op-eds, what other people think, but they are clearly labeled.
“And (newspaper) editors try very hard not to let editorial comments slip into news coverage,” Rogers continued. “Sometimes they do, but usually they don’t.”
The goal of newspapers is “to tell the story straight down the middle, and hopefully that is appreciated,” he concluded.
Aiken Standard Executive Editor John Boyette also spoke to the Rotary Club, and he talked about the newspaper’s role locally.
“We are the journalists who live, work and play in this community,” Boyette said. “The things that we do you can’t get anywhere else. The main thing that we do is we cover this community pretty thoroughly. We’re the ones that are at the City Council meetings. We’re at County Council. We’re at the School Board. We don’t helicopter in if there is something sensational going on.
"We are there – good, bad or ugly. We’re covering it week in and week out. A lot of our competition from around the area, they don’t do that.”