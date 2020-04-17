Ridge Spring native Cody Webb, is hoping to help out with his music during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The musician will host a LIVE show on the Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board Facebook page Friday at 8 p.m.
Webb will be collecting donations to support the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association to support hospitality workers that have been furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to host Cody Webb’s performance and proud to help the hospitality community. Tune in and support this cause,” said Miriam Atria, President/CEO, Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board.
Those unable to watch but would like to donate, can visit https://www.scrla.org/donations/donate.asp?id=19616.