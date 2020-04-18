Spring is the season for proms, the rites of passage for high school students that also are fun dance parties.
It also is a popular time for weddings.
But because the novel coronavirus pandemic has put the kibosh on large social gatherings, there has been a wave of postponements, cancellations or major changes in how these events are conducted.
That’s a disappointment for the participants, and it also represents a loss of revenue steams for businesses that provide formal wear, flowers, photography, limousine rides and an array of other services and products.
“This was going to be our strongest year yet,” said Donna Fanning, who owns AllStar Tents & Events in Graniteville with her husband, Mike, and Mary Wolf.
Then the pandemic hit, and the partners were faced with a challenge they never had encountered since AllStar’s founding in 2004.
“We went into a nosedive,” Fanning said last week, "and currently, where we are right now, we are looking at about a 35 to 40 percent projected loss of annual income for 2020 already.”
Employees have been laid off, and AllStar’s owners are manning the phones themselves.
In addition to weddings ands proms, AllStar’s revenue has declined sharply because the coronavirus crisis has disrupted plans for a whole host of other events, including the Masters, Run United, horse shows and festivals.
Some money, however, has continued to trickle in from coronavirus-related demand.
“We have about 25 tents up in support of COVID-19 pandemic issues,” Fanning said. “We have four hospitals, six medical office complexes and five manufacturing facilities we are supporting. And as I speak, we are working on the paperwork for another manufacturing company to do a couple of things.”
The tents are places where people can be screened for coronavirus symptoms and questioned about their possible exposure to the illness.
AllStar also has supplied those clients with temporary fencing, handwashing stations, portable toilets and high-end restroom trailers.
“Several of our manufacturing customers have truck drivers who would normally come in and use their restroom facilities, but now restrooms are being provided for them outside,” Fanning said.
In Aiken, at the men’s fine clothing store Lionel Smith Ltd., an important revenue steam from hundreds of tuxedo rentals has dried up.
“It’s a pretty darn big business for us,” said the shop’s owner, Van Smith. “Last year in March, April, May and June, we did about $60,000 worth of tuxedo rentals. We’ll do about $40,000 the rest of the year. It’s a good percentage of the store’s cash flow. Right now, I can’t replace it with anything else.”
Other Aiken businesses also are suffering losses of prom and wedding income.
At Return Engagement, an upscale consignment boutique, “we probably have 200-plus formal dresses and cocktail dresses, and they are just hanging there behind locked doors,” said owner Pam Fischbach. “This is usually a tremendously busy time of year, and the impact (economically) has been huge.”
While Lionel Smith continues to conduct as much business as it can online, Return Engagement has been closed to walk-in traffic for approximately a month.
Because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, Fischbach isn’t offering people the option of picking up clothing, taking it home, trying it on and then possibly returning it instead of buying it.
“It is all fabric, and I can’t just wipe it down like dishes that someone has touched,” Fischbach said.
For Caroline’s Boutique and Pitter Patter Children’s Boutique, there has been a loss of wedding-related income during the pandemic because they are sources for bridal shower and rehearsal dinner attire for women and outfits for kids who are members of wedding parties, said co-owner Leslie Gouge.
Newberry Hall, an event venue, traditionally has been a site for weddings and wedding receptions, and proms also have been held there.
But during the coronavirus pandemic, “we have had to completely restructure how we operate because we work off the volume of big gatherings,” said Patrick Carlisle, who owns Newberry with his wife, Natalie.
Newberry now is selling what Carlisle calls “take-and-bake” meals for two or four people and entrée salads topped with grilled chicken or grilled salmon two days a week.
It also is making and delivering box lunches to the Savannah River Site and providing a similar service to the Salvation Army of Aiken’s soup kitchen that is being paid for by the Rotary Club of Aiken.
“At this point, it’s not really about making money,” Carlisle said. “The main thing is being able to keep four or five employees on our payroll because they can work in the kitchen.”
At Cannon House Florist & Gifts, there no longer is a demand for wedding flowers or boutonnieres, corsages and bouquets for proms. But the shop is continuing to sell flowers for events such as funerals, birthdays and anniversaries.
“Springtime usually is like our biggest, most busy time of the year, but it’s been slower than normal, of course,” said Kristi Yaughn, who owns Cannon House with her husband, James. “Our storefront is closed, so there definitely is a decline in walk-in traffic. But there is electronic ordering through our website, and there are phone orders. Some people call ahead for pickup, and we have social-distancing delivery."
The City of Aiken also is losing revenue because there have been no fees collected for weddings and receptions held at Rye Patch or in Hopelands Gardens during the pandemic.
Some are on the books for May and June, but there is uncertainty about whether they will be able to take place.
Plans call for making Rye Patch and Hopelands available again for such events beginning early in May, but “things can change,” said Samantha Radford, recreation manager for the City of Aiken’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
Currently, no new reservations are being accepted for Rye Patch or Hopelands.
“We have paused that right now because of the situation, but people definitely can still call us and get information if they are making plans for a future wedding,” Radford said.
Traditionally, in April, large numbers of high school students go to Hopelands for prom photos, but that hasn’t happened this year because of the pandemic.