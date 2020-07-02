Because of the stubborn persistence of the novel coronavirus pandemic, plans to launch the first-ever Aiken Restaurant Week later this month have been delayed.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association and the City of Aiken teamed up with the Aiken Standard to create the event, which was scheduled for July 13-18.
“Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers, we feel it’s in the best interest of all those involved to postpone Restaurant Week to a time when everyone can enjoy it safely,” said Diane Daniell, advertising sales and marketing manager for the Aiken Standard. “We will keep everyone posted when a new date has been determined.
“As we all try to find a new normal, know that your health and well-being are always top of mind,” she added.
During Aiken Restaurant Week, participating eateries will offer featured menu items, priced between $15 and $35, during their regular business hours.
The Aiken Standard will also have an Aiken Dining for a Year contest. One diner will win 12 $50 gift cards from various restaurants.