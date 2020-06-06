Local residents are gathered at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center for a peaceful demonstration against racial injustice.
The gathering, which began just before 6 p.m. and included roughly several hundred people, is organized by the newly-formed Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement.
The newly formed local Black Lives Matter chapter held discussions with local police on Tuesday evening before making posters for today's protest.
Today's event joins a national trend of protesting against police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"We want everyone to have a chance to stand up for what’s right," Mackenzie Johnson, one of the group's organizers, said Tuesday. "We hope to raise more awareness for this issue and that, yes, we are peaceful and that we intend to stay that way, but we’re also not going to stop until some things are changed and racism is the thing of the past."
