WAGENER — Light rain and a cloudy day didn’t stop a few hundred people from showing up to A.L. Corbett Middle School on Thursday to get tested for COVID-19.
The event was held by the Medical University of South Carolina and ran from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
MUSC said everyone tested can expect to receive test results within five to seven business days.
The ages of those being tested ran the gamut from young adults to senior citizens, and all waited in line to get tested for the virus.
Pam Amatucci, of Aiken, said the event worked well for her because anyone could be tested.
“I called the hospital and I can’t just get tested if I’m not feeling well,” Amatucci said. “You have to be showing severe symptoms. So, when I heard about this, I wanted to come.”
The testers wore full rubber suits, gloves, face masks and face shields. They performed the nasal swab while patients sat in their cars.
To help stay clean, the testers frequently put on new gloves and wiped their suits down with disinfectant wipes.
Barbara Corley, of Salley, said it’s better to be safe than sorry and just get tested.
“My son wanted me to be tested, so I figured I’d go ahead and do it,” Corley said.
She described the testing process as “just ticklish,” while Angel Jeffcoat, a Wagener resident, said it “just burned a little but it wasn’t really painful.”
Jeffcoat said she wanted to get tested because “possibly some people around me have had it.”
Keena Bynem, of Wagener, said she wants to help her community stay safe.
“I got tested because I want to make sure I’m safe and that my family is safe,” Bynem said. “It will be a relief to me.”
Bynem said she “psyched herself a bit” about the test being painful but in the end, “it was just a little tingle.”
“I shouldn’t have been so anxious about it,” she said with a laugh.