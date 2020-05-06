S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor plans to file legislation next week that he argues will better position the Palmetto State in future states of emergency and foster greater coordination during those crises.
The Aiken Republican's bill, a draft of which the Aiken Standard reviewed, calls for the Legislature's approval — the passage of a joint resolution — before a state of emergency can be extended beyond its current 15-day lifespan.
The governor would be required to submit a report to the speaker of the House and the president of the Senate or make a presentation, the proposal states, justifying the need for an extension or a new, near-identical declaration.
Taylor described the tweaks as a "reasonable change of process," emphasizing that the bill is not meant to hobble the governor and his or her ability to act in an emergency and seek aid.
"It's about checks and balances," he said, noting Gov. Henry McMaster, a fellow Republican, has "made the best judgments anybody could make" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 280 people in the state.
"This is not about him," Taylor continued. "This is about a process. This is for future governors and future legislatures."
The relatively short bill has been in the works for the last several weeks — a window in which McMaster renewed a state of emergency, convened an economic-recovery task force and, more recently, lifted his home-or-work order and paved the way for restaurants to offer outdoor services.
Taylor said the global crisis can be learned from, and should be.
"Almost always, emergency declarations are enacted because of natural disasters, such as hurricanes or floods or tornadoes," the lawmaker explained, mentioning the rash of twisters that cut through the state — and a corner of his rural district — in mid-April.
"In modern history, we've never had one for an invisible enemy, such as the coronavirus," Taylor continued, employing some of President Donald Trump's rhetoric. "So these are new circumstances."
If the bill doesn't gain traction or isn't acted upon, Taylor said, it will be reintroduced.