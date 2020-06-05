Children have a new place to play at Virginia Acres Park after a newly renovated playground reopened to the public Friday morning.

In the shade of towering trees next to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, kids can explore 12,000 square feet of new equipment, which includes slides, jungle gyms, obstacle courses, spinners and climbing walls.

Virginia Acres Park re-opens The Virginia Acres Park playground reopened Friday morning after months of extensive renovations.

"Playgrounds are fun to visit and beautiful to look at, but they also contribute to our community's well-being," said the City of Aiken's Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Director Jessica Campbell. "This playground was built to create joy and is a cornerstone for improved quality of life."

The City of Aiken turned out in force to attend the playground's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. City Council members, city parks employees and even Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon took turns testing out the new equipment, such as swings, seesaws and a zip line.

"We didn't have anything like this out here when I was a kid," joked City Councilman Ed Girardeau during the ceremony. "We played in the dirt."

Girardeau recalled memories of playing at Virginia Acres Park as a child and said he hoped the new playground would give kids new memories to cherish.

Osbon said the playground is a symbol of "unity" and would help give children a place to be kids during trying times.

After enjoying some time on the zip line and swings, Aiken City Councilwoman Gail Diggs jokingly suggested an "adult hour" for parents so they could play on the new equipment, too.

Much of the equipment features iterations of traditional playground designs with new, innovative tweaks. There are swing sets designed so parents can sit with their small children and seesaws that hold four or more people.

A panel on one of the jungle gyms teaches children sign language. Colorful filters catch sunlight and display intricate patterns on the ground, which is made of a bouncy, springy material.

The playground at Virginia Acres Park has stood since 1968, according to the City of Aiken's website. Over the years, renovations have been done to replace old equipment. The last major installation was done in the 1990s.

The playground has been closed since February, when renovations first began. The $600,000 project was funded by CPST funds and a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant and has been in the works for roughly two years.