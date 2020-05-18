Registration for the spot-limited City of Aiken Summer Camps is now available.
 
Camp will take place June 8 through Aug. 14 and include not only fun summer activities for children 5-12 but also several implemented safety measures to keep all campers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is offering two summer day camp programs: the Summer Adventures Day Camp hosted at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center and Summer Fun Day Camp hosted at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center. 
 
Camps will be offered in weekly sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the specified days with drop-off beginning at 7:30 a.m. and pickup ending at 5:30 p.m.
 
No camps will be held Friday, July 3. Dates are subject to change based on local school calendars or other circumstances.
 
To stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, campers and staff will abide by the following guidelines:
  • Staff and campers are allowed into the facility space.
  • Staff and campers will be required to have health screenings prior to entering the building.
  • Additional training for staff on PPE, healthy habits, and sanitation along with increased signage and educational materials on COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Facilities will implement smaller group sizes.
  • Lunch and snacks will be served classroom style.
  • No field trips.
  • Social distancing strategies will include curbside pickup and drop-off, as well as an isolation area for campers who become ill.

Pricing for the Summer Adventures Day Camp is $75 per session for Aiken residents and $95 for out-of-city residents. Pricing will be $60 or $80 for the week of the Fourth of July.

Pricing for the Summer Fun Day Camp is $65 per session for Aiken residents and $85 for out-of-city residents. Pricing will be $52 or $72 for the week of the Fourth of July.

To register, call the H. Odell Weeks Center at 803-642-7631 or Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at 803-642-7634 to schedule an appointment, or register online via the City of Aiken's website.
 
Interested parties should monitor the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Facebook or other social media pages for updates.
 
The Smith-Hazel Recreation Center is located at 400 Kershaw St. N.E. and the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center is located at 1700 Whiskey Road.

