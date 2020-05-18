Registration for the spot-limited City of Aiken Summer Camps is now available.
Camp will take place June 8 through Aug. 14 and include not only fun summer activities for children 5-12 but also several implemented safety measures to keep all campers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is offering two summer day camp programs: the Summer Adventures Day Camp hosted at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center and Summer Fun Day Camp hosted at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.
Camps will be offered in weekly sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the specified days with drop-off beginning at 7:30 a.m. and pickup ending at 5:30 p.m.
No camps will be held Friday, July 3. Dates are subject to change based on local school calendars or other circumstances.
To stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, campers and staff will abide by the following guidelines:
- Staff and campers are allowed into the facility space.
- Staff and campers will be required to have health screenings prior to entering the building.
- Additional training for staff on PPE, healthy habits, and sanitation along with increased signage and educational materials on COVID-19 symptoms.
- Facilities will implement smaller group sizes.
- Lunch and snacks will be served classroom style.
- No field trips.
- Social distancing strategies will include curbside pickup and drop-off, as well as an isolation area for campers who become ill.
Pricing for the Summer Adventures Day Camp is $75 per session for Aiken residents and $95 for out-of-city residents. Pricing will be $60 or $80 for the week of the Fourth of July.
Pricing for the Summer Fun Day Camp is $65 per session for Aiken residents and $85 for out-of-city residents. Pricing will be $52 or $72 for the week of the Fourth of July.
To register, call the H. Odell Weeks Center at 803-642-7631 or Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at 803-642-7634 to schedule an appointment, or register online via the City of Aiken's website
.
Interested parties should monitor the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Facebook or other social media pages for updates.
The Smith-Hazel Recreation Center is located at 400 Kershaw St. N.E. and the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center is located at 1700 Whiskey Road.