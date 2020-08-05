Moviegoers may be able to once again enjoy newly released movies from the comfort of their local theaters by the end of the summer.
Regal announced last month plans to reopen its movie theaters on Aug. 21.
The announcement makes way for Aiken's Regal facility to reopen at the same time; however, the Regal Aiken Mall movie theater, located at 300 E. Gate Drive, has not yet made an announcement whether it will reopen despite having Gov. Henry McMaster's blessing to do so late last month.
Regal Cinemas announced on its official website that theaters that open their doors will enforce health and safety measures, including requiring employees and customers to wear masks.
Regal originally closed all of its over 500 theaters in the United States indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17. Hollywood halted the production of many upcoming films, some of which, such as "Trolls World Tour," were later released digitally.
Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The plan also includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return. Regal will also provide new contactless payment options and innovative sanitizing methods.
As for concessions, the menu will be limited, and self-service condiment stations as well as theaters with built-in restaurants will be closed. Refills on large drinks and popcorn will be temporarily suspended, and every other register will be closed.
Such safety measures for guests include:
- Guests will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the lobby, hallways and restrooms. Any guest not complying with our policies shall be asked to leave. Guests will be welcome to return once they are compliant.
- Greeters will be located in the lobby to assist guests with new procedural changes.
- Guests will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible, and exit the theatre in a timely manner at the conclusion of their movie.
- Wall-mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of the main entrance.
- Vending machines and water fountains will not be available for use.
- Where required by local governance, arcade games will be closed.
Such movies slated to be released along with the opening of Regal Cinemas' include "Unhinged," "Words on Bathroom Walls" and "Tulsa."
Theaters in neighboring Augusta have remained silent with reopening plans as well, with even non-Regal Cinemas chains having yet to make any kind of announcements on their websites.
Georgia theaters were given the green light to reopen in late-April by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, though many, such as Georgia Theatre Company, made official announcements that its theaters would remain closed until further notice.
Associates with Regal Aiken Mall could not be reached for further comment at this time.