Moviegoers may be able to once again enjoy newly released movies from the comfort of their local theaters by the end of the summer.
Regal Cinemas announced last month its plans to reopen movie theaters on Aug. 21.
The announcement makes way for Aiken's Regal facility to reopen at the same time; however, the Regal Aiken Mall movie theater, located at 300 E. Gate Drive, has not yet made an announcement about whether it will reopen despite having Gov. Henry McMaster's blessing to do so.
Regal Cinemas announced on its official website that theaters that open their doors will enforce health and safety measures, including requiring employees and customers to wear masks.
Regal closed all of its U.S. theaters in the United States indefinitely on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The plan also includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return. Regal will also provide new contactless payment options and innovative sanitizing methods.
Some of the safety measures include wall-mounted sanitizer dispensers, no vending machines or water fountains and greeters to help guide guests on the new procedures.
The concessions also will be different. The menu will be limited, and self-service condiment stations as well as theaters with built-in restaurants will be closed. Refills on large drinks and popcorn will be temporarily suspended, and every other register will be closed.
Movies slated for release in conjunction with the opening of Regal Cinemas' include "Unhinged," "Words on Bathroom Walls" and "Tulsa."
Theaters in neighboring Augusta have remained silent with reopening plans as well, and other cinema chains have yet to make any kind of announcements on their websites.
Associates with Regal Aiken Mall could not be reached for comment.