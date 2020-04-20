Aiken County Council will be considering a plan to seek refinancing for a major debt when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The ordinance dealing with the matter is scheduled for its third and final reading, and there also will be a public hearing.
If approved, the ordinance would authorize “the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $31 million to refund a portion of the county’s outstanding general obligation bonds,” according to the meeting’s agenda.
The reason County Council would like to take this action is because “interest rates have dropped so much” recently, said the panel’s chairman, Gary Bunker.
The debt is related to the construction of the $37.5 million Government Center, which opened in 2014.
Among the other matters County Council will consider Tuesday is the first reading of an ordinance involving a rezoning request for nearly 20 acres of land in three parcels on Spann Lane and Gregory Road north of Aiken.
The property is located between Reynolds Pond Road and Interstate 20.
The ordinance would change the zoning for the land from Industrial to Urban Development.
Before County Council votes, a public hearing will be conducted.
In addition, County Council is scheduled to hear the second reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning for nearly 52 acres of property on Medwell Hill Road in New Ellenton from Residential Single-Family Conservation and Urban Development to Agricultural Preservation.
The land is divided into five parcels.
In-person attendance by the public at the meeting will be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting can be viewed online on Aiken County Government’s page on Facebook and at aikencountysc.gov.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers on the third floor of the Government Center.