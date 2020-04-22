Red Lobster, which has been closed temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen Monday, April 27.
Plans call for the seafood restaurant at 950 Aiken Mall Drive S.W. to offer “takeout, curbside pickup and delivery,” said General Manager Chris Mahan, until Gov. Henry McMaster lifts his ban on dine-in service at South Carolina’s eateries.
Red Lobster’s operating hours will be 11: 30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The menu that will be offered can be viewed at redlobster.com.
If there is something customers would like that is not on the menu, “they can call the restaurant, and we’ll try to accommodate them,” he added. “We don’t want to turn anybody away, so we’ll do the best we can to accommodate everyone.”
Red Lobster has been on hiatus since late March.
For more information, call (803) 648-4320.