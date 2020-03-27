The Red Lobster on Aiken’s Southside isn’t serving seafood to customers anymore, but there are plans to eventually reopen the restaurant.
Telephone calls to the eatery are being answered with a recorded message that states: “As the COVID-19 crisis continues, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to temporarily close this restaurant.
“To get up-to-date information, please visit redlobster.com.
“We look forward to serving you again soon.”
The Red Lobster is at 950 Aiken Mall Drive.
The restaurant is part of a chain that has more than 700 locations internationally, according to redlobster.com.
Bill Darden opened the first Red Lobster in Lakeland, Florida, in 1968.
The Red Lobster Hospitality LLC headquarters is in Orlando, Florida.
In addition to seafood, Cheddar Bay Biscuits, salads, chicken and other items are on Red Lobster menus.
Last week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all restaurants in the state to cease dine-in service because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some eateries have closed, but others began offering takeout service only.