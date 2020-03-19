Small businesses affected by the impact of the coronavirus can apply for loans on both a local and statewide level.
The Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 2020 was passed with near unanimous support in both the House and Senate, and signed into law by the president on March 6.
The City of Aiken's Economic Development staff can assist business owners with accessing grants and loans being made available through federal disaster relief programs that have been activated in response to the financial burdens social distancing has imposed on commerce.
Affected individuals may contact the Aiken Economic Development Department at 803-502-4997 to schedule a consultation and Small Business Administration application.
The bill provides $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Of the $8.3 billion, $20 million is for the Small Business Administration disaster loans program that will be made available to entities financially impacted as a result of the coronavirus.
Upon receiving a request from a state’s or territory’s governor, the Small Business Administration will issue an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration.
The declaration makes loans available statewide to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations and will apply to current and future disaster assistance declarations related to coronavirus.
Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance and can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.
These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.
The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent non-profits.
Small Business Administration offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable with a maximum of 30 years.
Terms for the loans are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.