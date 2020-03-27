Before social distancing became a norm in this country because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, more South Carolinians had jobs than ever before and the labor force was expanding.
The estimated number of Palmetto State residents working established a record of 2,333,217 in February, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Labor and Workforce, or DEW.
That statistic represented increases of 2,720 people since January 2020 and 43,727 when compared to February 2019.
The estimated number of unemployed South Carolina residents was 58,614.
That represented an increase of 2,015 people from January 2020 and a decrease of 21,956 when compared to February 2019.
The Palmetto State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.5% in February from 2.4% in January 2020.
In addition, the estimated size of South Carolina’s labor force (people working plus unemployed people looking for work) was 2,391,831.
That figure represented an increase of 4,735 people since January 2020 and 21,771 individuals when compared to February 2019.
In Aiken County, the estimated figures for February included a labor force of 75,735 people.
That was an increase from 75,364 in January 2020 and 75,539 in February 2019.
The number of Aiken County residents who were employed in February was 73,409 compared to 73,133 in January 2020. The total for February 2019 was 73,130.
Also in February, the number of individuals who were unemployed in Aiken County was 2,326 compared to 2,231 in January 2020. The total for February 2019 was 2,409.
The unemployment rate locally was 3.1% in February, which was up slightly from 3.0% in January 2020. In February 2019, the unemployment rate was 3.2%.
On Thursday, DEW reported that unemployment insurance claims rose approximately 1,600% in South Carolina during the week ending March 21.
There were 31,054 individuals who live and work in the Palmetto State that applied for unemployment benefits compared to 1,996 during the previous week.
In addition, 772 people who reside in the Palmetto State and work in another state also filed claims.
That represented an increase of around 800% from the previous week’s count of 97.
In Aiken County, 408 people applied for unemployment benefits during the week that ended March 21.