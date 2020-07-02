Another 29 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Aiken County on Thursday – the highest daily increase in local cases reported thus far.
Overall, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,629 new coronavirus cases across the Palmetto State on Thursday and 19 new coronavirus-related deaths.
S.C. DHEC is also investigating 114 probable cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from the agency.
Four of Thursday's deaths occurred in middle-aged victims and the others were elderly, according to S.C. DHEC. None were from Aiken County.
There are 1,125 patients across the state who are currently hospitalized that either have COVID-19 or are under investigation for having the virus. About 73% of the state's hospital beds are occupied as of Thursday, July 2. About 2,800 hospital beds remain available.
Almost one-fourth of the state's total coronavirus cases have been reported in South Carolinians aged 21-30 years old, according to S.C. DHEC data.
Barnwell County has four new coronavirus cases, and Edgefield has three new cases. Nearly 17% of the total test results reported Thursday were positive for COVID-19, S.C. DHEC said.
Want to get tested for COVID-19?
There are several upcoming free community testing clinics for COVID-19 taking place across Aiken County this month. All these testing events are for S.C. adults age 18 and above. Insurance is not required and symptoms of illness do not need to be present to get a free test. Patients must bring a S.C. state-issued ID.
July 9 — Aiken Regional Medical Centers in partnership with S.C. DHEC; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, North Augusta.
July 9 – Rural Health Services Inc.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Beginning Ministries, 317 Williston Road, Beech Island.
July 10 – Rural Health Services Inc.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave., New Ellenton.
July 23 – Aiken Regional Medical Centers in partnership with S.C. DHEC; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road S.E., Aiken.