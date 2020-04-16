The number of South Carolina residents seeking unemployment benefits rose again, based on figures from the week ending April 11.
Even though tens of thousands of individuals filed claims, the rate of increase was the smallest since the coronavirus pandemic began causing major job losses in the Palmetto State last month, according to figures reported by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce on Thursday.
During the most recent seven-day period included in the agency’s report, 87,686 individuals filed claims.
The count was up 3.14% from the previous week’s total of 85,018. It also represented a whopping upswing of 4,293.09% from the week ending March 14, when only 1,996 people applied for unemployment benefits.
In Aiken County, there were 1,715 jobless claims during the week ending April 11. That was down from the 2,215 requests for assistance during the seven-day period ending April 4.
The numbers were 1,186 for the week prior to that and 408 for the week ending March 21.
Also during the week ending April 11, there were 348 claims filed from Edgefield County and 227 filed from Barnwell County.
The Department of Employment and Workforce’s statistics are based on initial unemployment claims that individuals file after separation from an employer and are reported before eligibility for benefits has been determined.
They are considered a leading economic indicator because they reflect “emerging labor market conditions in this country,” according to the department.
The Department of Employment and Workforce also reported Thursday that it had processed 268,614 requests for assistance in the four weeks during which the pandemic has had its greatest effect compared to the four weeks prior to that when it processed 7,783 claims.
Sunday through Tuesday “of this week alone,” $114 million has been paid in $600 CARES Act benefits and regular South Carolina unemployment insurance benefits, the agency’s press release stated.
The Department of Employment and Workforce has increased its call center staff from 46 customer service representative to 292, and additional representatives are being trained.
The agency expects to have more than 500 working by next week in its call center.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that 5.2 million people sought unemployment benefits last week nationwide.
Around 22 million have filed jobless claims in the past month. That is the worst stretch of job losses in the United States on record.
In all, nearly 12 million people now are receiving unemployment checks, “roughly matching” the peak reached in January 2010, soon after the official end of the Great Recession.
