While parades and other events in Aiken were canceled during the Memorial Day weekend, entertainment venues like South on Whiskey reopened to offer a variety of fun in their place.
Aiken residents flocked to the venue, home to mini-golf and batting cages, to get some much-needed outside time on pre-Memorial Day Saturday.
Like many other businesses in Aiken, South on Whiskey closed in late-March to combat the virus but carefully eased back into reopening Friday, just in time for the holiday.
"(Business) has been decent," assistant manager Miriam Gardner said. "We've had a lot of people come up to us and say they are so grateful to have something to do outside the house."
South on Whiskey makes sure to sanitize all mini-golf and outside furniture equipment before and after use and instructs guests to bring their own equipment when using the batting cages due to the cloth material of the equipment being too hard to clean.
For grandfather and grandson duo Preston and Henry Raye, the return of the mini-golf course was much appreciated after over two months of hunkering down.
"He's beating me pretty well here," Preston joked as his grandson hit a hole-in-one.
The Rayes have stuck to predominantly outdoor activities during the course of the coronavirus and with summer approaching have continued the practice.
"We try to stay socially distant," Preston said. "Right now, we're just enjoying the great weather."
South on Whiskey operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. They are closed Monday and Tuesday.