A public hearing on recommended changes to how Aiken County handles animal control issues will held during Aiken County Council’s 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
Afterward, the panel will vote on the second reading of an ordinance that would authorize those revisions being made.
A copy of the suggested changes to the Aiken County Code of Ordinances is available at aikecountysc.gov. It can be found in the News Updates area on the home page.
County Administration, County Code Enforcement staff and County Attorney Jim Holly worked together to come up with the recommended revisions, said County Assistant Administrator and Chief Development Officer Joel Duke.
There also was “some citizen input,” he added.
The proposed changes include a process for the county’s animal control officers to be able to take custody of a dangerous, or potentially dangerous animal, more quickly.
After that happens, “then there is a required appearance before a magistrate within 24 hours to determine whether that custody is justified and should continue,” Duke said.
The current procedure is for an animal control officer to seek a pickup order from a magistrate prior to taking custody of an animal.
Another suggested revision would require owners of dangerous and nuisance animals to register annually the county’s Code Enforcement department.
The annual registration would continue for as long as the owner is a county resident.
After a five-year period, the owner would be able to petition the director of Code Enforcement for a registration waiver.
Code Enforcement Department officers would be required to inspect any registered owner’s property for code compliance at least once a year.
County Council is considering making changes to the county’s procedures for dealing with animal control issues because of vicious attacks by dogs that occurred last year.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the Government Center’s third floor.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, attendance at the meeting “might be limited to those persons with a direct interest on a specific item listed on the agenda,” according to the county’s public hearing notice.
Anyone who would like to attend the meeting in person should call 803-642-1690 by no later than noon on Tuesday.
Comments about the proposed changes involving animal control procedures should be emailed to agendacomments@aikencountysc.gov by no latter than noon on Tuesday.