For more than 30 years, Doug Leader has been the clerk at Aiken Precinct No. 1, so he knows a lot about what is needed to conduct an election.
But South Carolina’s statewide primaries Tuesday are posing a new challenge for Leader, his staff of five at the Municipal Building and other poll workers around the Palmetto State.
Their responsibilities, for the first time, include keeping voters safe during a pandemic.
Poll workers must wear gloves and face masks or face shields while the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
They’ll also be providing cotton swabs for voters to use while making their selections on the touch screens of the ballot-marking machines.
Disinfecting those machines and anything else touched by voters also will be among the poll workers’ duties.
Prior to the primaries, they received special novel coronavirus prevention training.
“We’re going to do our best to do it right,” said Leader, an 88-year-old retired mechanical engineer. “It will be different than usual, and we are going to have to figure out some of it as we go along, but we can handle it.”
Leader was at the Municipal Building on Monday when Diamond Krauss, who works in Aiken County’s Registration and Elections office, delivered a box filled with hand sanitizer, disinfectant and other supplies.
She also brought Leader a sneeze guard for the station where voters will check in.
“I really don’t know what to expect,” Leader said. “I’m usually able to predict what kind of turnout we are going to have for an election, but this time it’s kind of up in the air. A lot of people have voted absentee. And then, of course, this is a Republican primary (locally), so the Democrats, in general, aren’t going to turn out. They can, but they’re not likely to, so it might be a slow day.”
Last Friday, Aiken County Registration and Elections Executive Director Cynthia Holland was still busy gathering everything that the poll workers would need to protect voters from COVID-19.
“As far as the supplies and getting them together, we had someone from the state (Election Commission) come in yesterday (June 4) and actually help us package the individual precinct boxes to make sure we had everything right,” Holland said. “Right now, we are short of the nozzles that go on disinfectant bottles, so I’ve got to run out and see I can find some more. We need 53 nozzles.”
Because of the new sanitizing chores required of poll workers, “we tried to have one more person (than usual) at each precinct so we would have enough people to do the cleaning,” Holland said.
As of last Friday, Holland reported that the Registration and Elections office had received more than 3,000 absentee ballots.
“Our absentee numbers have gone through the roof,” she said.
Before heading to the polls, voters can view their individualized sample ballot at scvotes.org.