The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program helps low-income seniors purchase fresh produce.
Aiken County seniors who are 60 years of age or older may qualify for a $25 coupon at area farmer's markets this summer, according to the Aiken/Barnwell Counties Community Action Agency.
These coupons can be spent on fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized farmer's markets this summer, according to a notice sent out by the agency.
To qualify, seniors must be a resident of one of 42 participating S.C. counties (which includes Aiken and Barnwell), have proof of ID, and must be low-income.
All applications for the discount must be completed online due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.
Applications can be found at dss.sc.gov and must be submitted by May 25.
For more questions, contact the Aiken/Barnwell Counties Community Action Agency at 803-648-6836, ext. 226 or 227.