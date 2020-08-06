As the return of school gets closer, the private and charter schools in Aiken County have come up with their own individual plans for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The majority of them plan to offer an option for traditional, full-time in-person learning in the classroom.
"While education at home can be very good, nothing beats the in-person experience," said Father Gregory Wilson, the pastor at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School.
Mead Hall Episcopal School
Mead Hall Episcopal School in Aiken has a campus reopening plan that consists of students and staff coming back to school Aug. 13 for full-time in-person learning. Students will have their temperatures taken and will kept in pods by class throughout the day to reduce the possibility of transmission.
The plan says, “We expect to be in school even if public schools are closed, unless there is a statewide shutdown.”
Mead Hall also included an option for blended learning if families aren’t comfortable being in school or are in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19. These students will receive live instruction via Google Classroom. It also notes all students will receive blended learning if the campus is forced to shut down due to an outbreak.
St. Mary Catholic School
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School in Aiken plans to start classes on Sept. 1. Masks will be required for all students, faculty and staff on campus. Rooms will be sanitized each evening, and desk shields will be provided for each student. There are three different plans for different grade levels.
For students in kindergarten through third grade, the following options are provided: Option 1 calls for five days a week of in-person learning; Option 2, students would learn English and math during the morning in-person, and transition to virtual learning for other subjects in the afternoon; Option 3 includes in-person English and math lessons in the morning with assignments for other subjects sent home daily without virtual instruction.
For students in fourth through eighth grades, Option 1 calls for five days a week of in-person learning; Option 2 offers five days of virtual learning, with assessments on campus once a week with strict social distancing guidelines; and Option 3 would be five days of virtual learning with pass or fail classes with no time on campus required.
Second Baptist Christian Preparatory School
Second Baptist Christian Preparatory School is planning to start classes on Aug. 17 and will be offering options for traditional or virtual learning.
Town Creek Christian Academy
Town Creek Christian Academy will begin classes on Aug. 24 with in-person classroom instruction.
The academy is following S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines and “making appropriate plans for social distancing expectations, sanitary concerns and all-around health for our faculty and students.”
South Aiken Baptist Christian School
South Aiken Baptist Christian School is planning to start in-person classes on Aug. 10. Students will have their temperatures checked upon arrival and will wear masks when social distancing is not possible. Classroom sizes will be diminished to allow for social distancing of desks. The weekly chapel worship will be moved to the gym to allow for students to be socially distanced.
Midland Valley Christian Academy
Midland Valley Christian Academy is starting in-person classes on Aug. 17 and plans to operate as normal.
Victory Christian School
Victory Christian School in North Augusta is planning to start in-person classes on Aug. 17. The school is discussing plans for practical safeguards with medical professionals.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic School
Our Lady of Peace Catholic School in North Augusta is planning to start in-person classes on Aug. 24. Students will have their temperatures checked and will be screened for symptoms when they enter the building and then go directly to their homerooms. All students must wear masks from the time they exit their vehicles to the time they enter their homerooms.
Masks must also be worn by elementary school students when they are in any shared space or in close proximity to another student. Middle school students will wear a mask all day, except for lunch, recess and scheduled mask-off breaks.
There will be a weekly deep cleaning by custodial staff and grade and class isolation, called “pods.” These pods will not have exposure to each other.
“Like all schools, we are having to be quite fluid in all components of our implementation and our plan can change drastically in a second due to changes in our surrounding areas,” said Stephen Hickey, the school’s principal.
Fox Creek High School
Fox Creek High School in North Augusta is starting classes on Aug. 24 in Phase 2, which is a hybrid plan. Students will attend school two days a week and participate in online learning for the remainder of the week.
The school’s board voted for this phase to remain in effect through the end of September. Masks will be required in the building when social distancing isn't possible, and restrooms will be cleaned after each class change.
For families who don't want to send their children back to school, Fox Creek is offering synchronous home learning. Students would follow their normal schedules from home and join classes virtually through Google Meet.
Lloyd Kennedy Charter School
Lloyd Kennedy Charter School is starting classes on Aug. 17 and is giving families two options. Option A offers on-site instruction on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Elementary school students and middle school students will be in separate buildings.
Social distancing will be enforced and face masks are mandatory. There will also be sanitizing stations outside of each classroom.
Option B offers full-time daily virtual instruction with mandatory Zoom class participation. Laptops would be distributed to students in need.
Aiken Performing Arts Academy
Aiken Performing Arts Academy is postponing all programs and enrollment for the rest of 2020, citing “an extreme abundance of caution” and saying they are hopeful a vaccination or treatment “will be available in the new year.”
Horse Creek Academy
Horse Creek Academy will start in-person classes on Aug. 17 under the guidelines outlined in a four-page COVID-19 document. The school is asking parents to take their kids temperatures at home and teachers will take it in the classroom upon students' arrival.
Masks are highly encouraged inside the classroom and required outside of it. Hand washing or sanitizing will be enforced before and after each class, and the building will be deep-cleaned two or three times a day.
Tall Pines STEM Academy
Multiple requests for information on the school's fall plans were not answered.
